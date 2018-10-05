Watch: Women for Kavanaugh Pray for Peace, Healing on All Sides

Members of Concerned Women for America (CWA) gathered Friday to pray for both Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the many women sharing their stories of sexual assault on Capitol Hill this week.

“I pray for the brokenness around us,” said Penny Nance, chief executive officer and president of CWA, in prayer as the group held hands. “I pray for the hurt of the women that we have seen here in this building this week.”

“I pray for them to recognize that Jesus took their pain and that they can give it all to Him… And I pray that our hearts will always remain soft towards them no matter what, no matter how they treat us, no matter how they talk about us. That we will love them in spite of all of it.”

Many of the women were wearing “Women for Kavanaugh” t-shirts and some of them wearing President Donald Trump’s campaign MAGA hats.

“God, I thank you for strong and faithful members who are willing to do the right thing, even though it’s hard,” the Nance continued.

The group’s cheers for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he supported a cloture vote for Kavanaugh were met by shouts of “shame” from leftists protesters.

Concerned Women for America is a non-profit group promoting Christian values in society.