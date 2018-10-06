Debra Katz, attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, revealed Friday that her client will not urge lawmakers to further investigate allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a sit-down interview with CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, Katz said Ford does not want Democrats to pursue allegations against Kavanaugh if they retake Congress in November. “Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that’s what she sought to do here,” said Katz.

Asked if Ford would like Democrats to consider bringing impeachment hearings against Kavanaugh, Katz responded with a simple “no.”

Lisa Banks, another lawyer for Ford, told Bash that the 51-year-old California psychology professor is at peace with her decision to go public with her decades-old allegation against the judge. “I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” said Banks. “And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets.”

Further, Banks criticized Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans for pointing out Ford was mistaken when she accused chairman Grassley of failing to accommodate her by traveling to her the West Coast to intimate her. “We, as her counsel, informed her of all options made available to us by the committee. We showed her all of the correspondence,” she told Bash “And what they were offering was sending staffers to speak to her. Dr. Ford wanted to speak to the committee members herself. And I think what you saw in the hearing was that Dr. Ford got a little confused and thought Sen. Grassley was suggesting that he himself would have come to California, which is not what he offered at all.”

Ford’s lawyers also said Ford was saddened by President Donald Trump’s remarks about her during a rally in Mississippi earlier this week. “It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman. Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the President of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful,” Banks said.