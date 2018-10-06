***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Kansas Rally After Kavanaugh Sworn In as SCOTUS Justice

Donald Trump
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Topeka, Kansas, hours after the Senate voted to confirm his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The huge crowd awaiting Trump at the rally cheered when Kavanaugh was confirmed and an exuberant Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Senate for confirming Kavanaugh.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

8:33 PM: After blasting “loco” Democrats, Trump says “this is the time to choose.”

“It’s not up to the media. It’s not up to the pundits. It’s up to you to decide your fate,” Trump says. “You have the power with your vote to defend your family, your community, your country, and everything we hold sacred and righteous and true.”

8:30 PM: Trump says he doesn’t care about how NFL players feel about him “just as long as they stand for our flag and anthem.”

8:22 PM: Speaking about the Space Force, Trump says, “that’s where it’s at… both defense and offense, that’s where it’s at.”

8:19 PM: Trump now praising Sens. Collins, Graham, McConnell, Grassley. Trump again says “the only reason to vote Democrat is you are tired of winning. We want to win, win, win!”

8:14 PM: Trump mocking “sleepy Joe Biden” who could never get more than 1% before Obama took him “off the trash heap.”

“That wouldn’t last long,” Trump says after referencing Biden’s remarks about wanting to fight Trump. “He would never get up.”

Trump now mocking non-candidate “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal.

8:13 PM: Trump says he dreams of his potential 2020 opponents and sees them in his sleep sometimes.

“I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas… and I have none,” Trump says, mocking Elizabeth Warren and her “high cheek bones.”

8:12 PM: On Trade, Trump says: “China was catching us rapidly until I became president.” Crowd chants “USA! USA! USA!”

8:10 PM: “Thank you Kanye West… Thank you Jim Brown… Big Jim Brown… Thank you Iron Mike,” Trump says after talking about historic-low unemployment rates for black Americans. Trump says African-Americans are going to be coming over to his side after decades of voting for Democrats. He says the NFL could use “Big Jim Brown” right now, praising the former Syracuse and Cleveland Browns legend.

8:03 PM: Trump says Democrats support “deadly sanctuary cities” and if Democrats take over there will be a “tidal wave of drugs and crime” into the country “like never before.”

“MS-13 doesn’t like ICE,” Trump says. “That’s why I like ICE.”

8:00 PM: Crowd boos when Trump asks if they want Pelosi to become Speaker again. Trump says a majority of House Democrats have sponsored a “socialist takeover of healthcare” that will ultimately “eviscerate Medicare.” Trump says Republicans will protect Medicare for “our great seniors who have earned it and paid for it. And we will always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions. We will take care of our great Americans with pre-existing conditions.”

“If you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country. Folks, you don’t have a country,” Trump says before saying Senate Democrats support the “open-borders bill” written by the “leaking Dianne Feinstein.”

7:55 PM: Trump says Kobach is a “tireless fighter for border security” and he will “protect your family.”

7:45 PM: Trump jokes that he would love to bring Kobach into his administration if he loses. He now introduces Kobach.

Kobach says “welcome to Trump country” before adding that it is an “honor and blessing” to have Trump in the city he grew up in… immediately mentions he is proud to have worked with Trump in “stopping illegal immigration.” Crowd chanting “build that wall.”

“I’m so glad that America has a president that gets it and knows that illegal means illegal,” Kobach says.

Kobach says all of the 9/11 hijackers came into the country legally and he will not let anyone use the immigration system as a weapon against America. He says he hopes sanctuary cities will end when he becomes governor. He says his opponent supports giving tax-payer dollars to illegal aliens while regular people in Kansas are having a tough time paying bills. “It’s time to put Kansans first, not illegal aliens,” Kobach says.

Kobach talking about election fraud and says Democrats do not care about the votes of citizens being canceled out by illegal aliens who vote.

7:41 PM: Trump now talking trade (USMCA): “There’s no way I was going to call it NAFTA 2.”

7:37 PM: Trump says he wasn’t supposed to be in Kansas because of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings but he didn’t have the courage to tell the people of Kansas that he had to cancel the rally. “No way I’m canceling. No way,” Trump says. Crowd roars again.

7:35 PM: Trump going over Friday’s incredible job numbers. Trump says Democrats will plunge America into “gridlock, poverty, and chaos.” He says the left wants to raise taxes and “impose socialism. Venezuela.” He also says they want to dismantle law enforcement and back open borders.

7:32 PM: Trump says there could be three or four more vacancies on the court. “If you allow the wrong people to get into office, things could change… and they could change fast. And we’re not going to let that happen. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

TRUMP: “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist. And  you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law–not the rule of the mob.”

Trump says he wants to defeat “Democrats conclusively.

He says the country is “booming” and “thriving” because “we are putting America first.”

7:30 PM: Trump says what Kavanaugh’s family had to endure was “unthinkable.” Trump blasts the “angry mob” on the left that “threw away and threw aside” every sense of fairness and due process. Trump says every American will have a chance to “render their verdict” in four weeks re: Democrats’ conduct.

“We need more Republicans,” Trump says after saying how the country saw in the last few weeks what’s at stake in the midterms. “We have been energized.”

7:28 PM: A fired up Trump calls this a truly “historic night.” “I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people, and our beloved constitution,” Trump says. Crowd roars after Trump says the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. He says he proudly signed Kavanaugh’s commission and says the swearing in ceremony will be performed in the East Room of the White House on Monday evening. Trump says Kavanaugh will sit proudly besides Gorsuch to defend God-given rights and freedom and thanks the incredible Republican Senators for “refusing to back down” in the face of the “Democrats’ shameless campaign of political and personal destruction.”

Trump blasts “radical Democrats” who launched a resistance campaign from the very moment he nominated Kavanaugh.

Trump says Kavanaugh is a “totally brilliant scholar who has devoted his life to the law.”

7:25 PM: Trump on stage for what will likely be a raucous rally.

7:15 PM: Graham, hoping his over-the-top rhetoric makes people forget about his ardent support for amnesty and his interventionist foreign policy:

7:PM: Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court Justice:

6:50 PM:

Those waiting in line and inside the arena for Trump’s rally were following the confirmation vote on their phones and cheered when the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh:

