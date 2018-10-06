Live Updates*** Trump Holds Kansas Rally After Kavanaugh Sworn In as SCOTUS Justice

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Topeka, Kansas, hours after the Senate voted to confirm his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The huge crowd awaiting Trump at the rally cheered when Kavanaugh was confirmed and an exuberant Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Senate for confirming Kavanaugh.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

—

8:33 PM: After blasting “loco” Democrats, Trump says “this is the time to choose.”

“It’s not up to the media. It’s not up to the pundits. It’s up to you to decide your fate,” Trump says. “You have the power with your vote to defend your family, your community, your country, and everything we hold sacred and righteous and true.”

Thank you Mr. President for joining us tonight in Topeka and for your support! #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/wwqoCHleUv — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) October 7, 2018

8:30 PM: Trump says he doesn’t care about how NFL players feel about him “just as long as they stand for our flag and anthem.”

8:22 PM: Speaking about the Space Force, Trump says, “that’s where it’s at… both defense and offense, that’s where it’s at.”

.@POTUS: "After years of rebuilding other nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation." pic.twitter.com/53i0L9A1Xh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2018

8:19 PM: Trump now praising Sens. Collins, Graham, McConnell, Grassley. Trump again says “the only reason to vote Democrat is you are tired of winning. We want to win, win, win!”

8:14 PM: Trump mocking “sleepy Joe Biden” who could never get more than 1% before Obama took him “off the trash heap.”

“That wouldn’t last long,” Trump says after referencing Biden’s remarks about wanting to fight Trump. “He would never get up.”

Trump now mocking non-candidate “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal.

8:13 PM: Trump says he dreams of his potential 2020 opponents and sees them in his sleep sometimes.

“I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas… and I have none,” Trump says, mocking Elizabeth Warren and her “high cheek bones.”

8:12 PM: On Trade, Trump says: “China was catching us rapidly until I became president.” Crowd chants “USA! USA! USA!”

8:10 PM: “Thank you Kanye West… Thank you Jim Brown… Big Jim Brown… Thank you Iron Mike,” Trump says after talking about historic-low unemployment rates for black Americans. Trump says African-Americans are going to be coming over to his side after decades of voting for Democrats. He says the NFL could use “Big Jim Brown” right now, praising the former Syracuse and Cleveland Browns legend.

8:03 PM: Trump says Democrats support “deadly sanctuary cities” and if Democrats take over there will be a “tidal wave of drugs and crime” into the country “like never before.”

“MS-13 doesn’t like ICE,” Trump says. “That’s why I like ICE.”

8:00 PM: Crowd boos when Trump asks if they want Pelosi to become Speaker again. Trump says a majority of House Democrats have sponsored a “socialist takeover of healthcare” that will ultimately “eviscerate Medicare.” Trump says Republicans will protect Medicare for “our great seniors who have earned it and paid for it. And we will always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions. We will take care of our great Americans with pre-existing conditions.”

“If you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country. Folks, you don’t have a country,” Trump says before saying Senate Democrats support the “open-borders bill” written by the “leaking Dianne Feinstein.”

7:55 PM: Trump says Kobach is a “tireless fighter for border security” and he will “protect your family.”

7:45 PM: Trump jokes that he would love to bring Kobach into his administration if he loses. He now introduces Kobach.

Kobach says “welcome to Trump country” before adding that it is an “honor and blessing” to have Trump in the city he grew up in… immediately mentions he is proud to have worked with Trump in “stopping illegal immigration.” Crowd chanting “build that wall.”

“I’m so glad that America has a president that gets it and knows that illegal means illegal,” Kobach says.

People have been lined up since early this morning for our rally tonight with President Trump in Topeka. Looking forward for all of us to give him a warm welcome to Kansas! #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/dQi69s0uQo — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) October 6, 2018

Kobach says all of the 9/11 hijackers came into the country legally and he will not let anyone use the immigration system as a weapon against America. He says he hopes sanctuary cities will end when he becomes governor. He says his opponent supports giving tax-payer dollars to illegal aliens while regular people in Kansas are having a tough time paying bills. “It’s time to put Kansans first, not illegal aliens,” Kobach says.

Kobach talking about election fraud and says Democrats do not care about the votes of citizens being canceled out by illegal aliens who vote.

"Did you know that Laura Kelly voted to allow to continue sanctuary cities in the state of Kansas? When I'm governor, God willing, sanctuary cities will end in this state." – Kris Kobach at the MAGA rally in Topeka #ksnnews — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyLaneKSN) October 6, 2018

7:41 PM: Trump now talking trade (USMCA): “There’s no way I was going to call it NAFTA 2.”

7:37 PM: Trump says he wasn’t supposed to be in Kansas because of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings but he didn’t have the courage to tell the people of Kansas that he had to cancel the rally. “No way I’m canceling. No way,” Trump says. Crowd roars again.

LIVE: President Trump says “things could change” if the “angry left-wing mob” are voted into office pic.twitter.com/CwANtnHGSK — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 6, 2018

7:35 PM: Trump going over Friday’s incredible job numbers. Trump says Democrats will plunge America into “gridlock, poverty, and chaos.” He says the left wants to raise taxes and “impose socialism. Venezuela.” He also says they want to dismantle law enforcement and back open borders.

7:32 PM: Trump says there could be three or four more vacancies on the court. “If you allow the wrong people to get into office, things could change… and they could change fast. And we’re not going to let that happen. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

TRUMP: “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist. And you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law–not the rule of the mob.”

Trump says he wants to defeat “Democrats conclusively.

He says the country is “booming” and “thriving” because “we are putting America first.”

7:30 PM: Trump says what Kavanaugh’s family had to endure was “unthinkable.” Trump blasts the “angry mob” on the left that “threw away and threw aside” every sense of fairness and due process. Trump says every American will have a chance to “render their verdict” in four weeks re: Democrats’ conduct.

“We need more Republicans,” Trump says after saying how the country saw in the last few weeks what’s at stake in the midterms. “We have been energized.”

LIVE: President Trump encourages supporters at a Kansas campaign rally to vote against “radical Democrats” and praises his “energized” base #TicTocNews pic.twitter.com/FdqiBWrAZf — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 6, 2018

7:28 PM: A fired up Trump calls this a truly “historic night.” “I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people, and our beloved constitution,” Trump says. Crowd roars after Trump says the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. He says he proudly signed Kavanaugh’s commission and says the swearing in ceremony will be performed in the East Room of the White House on Monday evening. Trump says Kavanaugh will sit proudly besides Gorsuch to defend God-given rights and freedom and thanks the incredible Republican Senators for “refusing to back down” in the face of the “Democrats’ shameless campaign of political and personal destruction.”

.@POTUS: "[Kavanaugh] will sit proudly alongside Justice Neil Gorsuch…To uphold your sacred rights and to defend your God-given freedom." https://t.co/ULkZtkpY9p pic.twitter.com/z6HgSzQSzN — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2018

Trump blasts “radical Democrats” who launched a resistance campaign from the very moment he nominated Kavanaugh.

Trump says Kavanaugh is a “totally brilliant scholar who has devoted his life to the law.”

7:25 PM: Trump on stage for what will likely be a raucous rally.

The scene at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka moments before President Trump is expected to take the stage for #MAGA rally. pic.twitter.com/fXC3yNU4Cw — Nicole D. Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 6, 2018

7:15 PM: Graham, hoping his over-the-top rhetoric makes people forget about his ardent support for amnesty and his interventionist foreign policy:

Kavanugh was treated like a "slut whore drunk" during his Supreme Court nomination, SC Sen. Graham says https://t.co/gjz1cUkSK5 — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 6, 2018

7:PM: Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court Justice:

On Air Force One en route Topeka, Pres signs commission document formally appointing Brett Kavanaugh an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/P5hX3gmOlF — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 6, 2018

Photo provided by WH of @realDonaldTrump signing the commission of #JusticeBrettKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/F9k0hcqbgx — Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) October 6, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Fred Schilling, #SCOTUS photog. Second oath with his former boss & mentor and the person Justice Kavanaugh is replacing on the bench, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/ngLi0PxgGu — Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) October 6, 2018

Photo Courtesy of #SCOTUS photog Fred Schilling. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as the newest member on the nation’s highest court. pic.twitter.com/yFaZOXfFe9 — Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) October 6, 2018

President Trump on “historic” vote of Kavanaugh ahead of rally: “So we have a great new Supreme Court justice, and he’s going to be there for many years. We are very, very proud of him and what he and his family had to endure” pic.twitter.com/4vBrLlmiSm — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

President Trump: “One of the reasons I chose him is because there is nobody with a squeaky-clean past like Brett Kavanaugh. He is an outstanding person, and I’m very honored to have chosen him.” pic.twitter.com/ThTAVW68h0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

6:50 PM:

The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) – that wouldn’t even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it’s not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

(Photos: Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

A large crowd of protesters has surged onto the front steps of the US Supreme Court, chanting, "Kavanaugh has got to go." Brett Kavanaugh is inside, where he will be sworn in. https://t.co/POLG1Y9RPr pic.twitter.com/Y9JfBzjkZj — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2018

WATCH: Protesters shout "November is coming" as they gather on Capitol Hill before Kavanaugh confirmation vote pic.twitter.com/KSayy1PZ94 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

Capitol Police Arrested 164 anti-Kavanaugh protesters during protests today outside the Capitol and in the Senate chamber: pic.twitter.com/uBjXwgfehn — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 6, 2018

Pretty wild scene as anti-Kavanaugh protesters push past a police line and are now at the doors of the Supreme Court –> pic.twitter.com/nT4ettUSyM — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 6, 2018

As VP Pence tried to leave the US Capitol after presiding over Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation, he was confronted by protesters chanting "shame!" – @LACaldwellDC pic.twitter.com/lSHTzkr3nk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2018

–

Even the media acknowledging Trump is winning!

Trump heads into tonight’s Kansas rally with a renegotiated trade deal, strong jobs numbers, and a new Supreme Court Justice — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) October 6, 2018

Those waiting in line and inside the arena for Trump’s rally were following the confirmation vote on their phones and cheered when the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh:

Spontaneous “Kavanaugh!” cheers are breaking out in the Kansas Expocentre in @cityoftopeka KS as supporters file in ahead of President Trump’s arrival per @benyc — Stephanie Ramos (@sramosABC) October 6, 2018

Nearly impossible to depict just how many people are outside the Kansas Expocenter right now for the Kobach campaign MAGA rally with President Trump. There are thousands of people waiting in line right now.@POTUS @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/M2la2I1i7c — Katie Johnston (@KWCHKatie) October 6, 2018

Cheers were heard in the line for President Trump's rally tonight in Topeka, Kansas, as Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate – @shaqbrewster pic.twitter.com/wyhpHvMCYc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2018

NINE HOURS ahead of President Trump’s #MAGA rally in Topeka, Kansas, folks are already lining up in the HUNDREDS outside the Expocentre. And it’s raining. Watch 🎥💦👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CJPlNBeg0I — Nicole D. Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 6, 2018

Trump rally in Topeka: he gets here at 6 and there are already thousands in line. 🇺🇸🎇🎉 pic.twitter.com/y3kzBWa5HY — Jessica N Newman (@JessNicholeNew) October 6, 2018