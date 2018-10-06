First lady Melania Trump weighed in on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during the last stop of her Africa trip, calling him “highly qualified” and expressing support that both he and Christine Blasey Ford provided testimony about an alleged sexual assault decades ago.

“I’m glad Dr. Ford was heard. I’m glad Judge Kavanaugh was heard, that the FBI investigation was done, completed, and that the Senate voted,” Trump said in Cairo.

But Trump declined to directly respond to a question about if she believed Ford, only saying, “I will move on that.”

In August, the White House announced the first lady would be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt to highlight programs successfully teaching children life well-being skills as part of her BE BEST campaign.

She called those African nations “beautiful and very different” and said they were chosen so that Trump could work alongside the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and partners that have made “great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.”

Trump launched her BE BEST campaign “with the goal of combatting some of the issues children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being.”

The Senate will take a final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Saturday, with a 51-49 vote along party lines expected. Rep. Joe Machin (D-WV) is the lone Democrat to declare he will vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.