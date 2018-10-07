Eric Holder: Supreme Court’s ‘Legitimacy’ in Question with Kavanaugh Confirmed 

Attorney General Eric Holder claimed Saturday the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh raises concerns about the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy.”

“With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned,” the Obama-era official tweeted. “The Court must now prove – through its work – that it is worthy of the nation’s trust.”

The eyebrow-raising remark comes after Holder, who served as Attorney General under President Barack Obama between 2009 to 2015, criticized Republicans for blocking the Senate from voting on Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, while urging voters to channel their anger at the ballot box as the midterm elections fast approach. “As you lament the Merrick Garland outrage never forget that McConnell and R’s did not fill lower court seats for YEARS,” Holder fumed on Twitter. “Those are the seats being filled now. Use the rage of today to get people out to vote and be rid of these people. Your voice matters. Your vote counts. VOTE!”

Earlier Saturday, Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 and sworn in hours later by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy in private ceremony. The newly-minted justice will begin work Tuesday in two cases involving prison sentences for repeat offenders, according to the Associated Press.