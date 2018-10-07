GOP Marsha Blackburn Leads Dem Phil Bredesen in Tennessee 50-42, Poll Says

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn (TN) has an eight-point lead over Democrat Phil Bredesen in the race for outgoing Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) seat in November, according to a new poll.

The poll published by CBS/YouGov on Sunday shows Blackburn at 50 percent versus Bredesen’s 42 percent.

Polls earlier in the year had shown Blackburn behind Bredesen by two points. The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted in the lead-up to the Senate’s vote on confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh, between Oct. 2-5.

An overwhelming plurality of likely voters said Kavanaugh should be confirmed — 47 percent to 30 percent.

A majority of likely voters—55 percent—said Kavanaugh’s nomination made them “more motivated to go out and vote this year.” Only four percent said it made them “less motivated,” and 41 percent said it had no impact on how they felt about voting.

On the issues of healthcare, immigration, crime and gun policy, likely voters thought Blackburn was better, regardless of who they planned to vote for, according to the poll.

A plurality of voters also said their 2018 vote would be “in support of Donald Trump” at 44 percent, versus 26 percent who said they would vote in opposition to Trump. Thirty percent said their vote was not about Trump.

Liberal groups are reportedly yanking planned spending on Bredesen, after he said he supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation. He is a former governor that Democrats hoped would flip Tennessee from red to blue.