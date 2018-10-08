Donald Trump Returns to Campaign Trail After Supreme Court Win

President Donald Trump will host four campaign rallies this week, triumphantly celebrating his successful appointment of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and energizing Republican voters for the midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Trump will campaign in Iowa; on Wednesday, he will travel to Pennsylvania; on Friday, he will go to Ohio; and on Saturday, he will host a rally in Kentucky.

Each of the states is considered “Trump country” — states that he won in the presidential election and where he hopes to lend energy to Republicans running in the congressional midterm elections in November.

Trump has a list of achievements to celebrate, including Kavanaugh’s appointment, a historic renegotiation of NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, and the lowest unemployment numbers in 49 years.

The president demonstrates great energy for the campaign trail, already hosting nearly two dozen campaign rallies in critical states for Republicans.

“People say, ‘Where do you get this energy?’” Trump said in Pennsylvania last week. “You know where I get it? If you love doing it, it’s easy. If you don’t like doing it, not so good!”

His approval ratings hit 51 percent in a recent Rassmussen poll of registered voters, tying a record he set for 2018 in May.

Trump’s biggest concern is history. The opposing political party typically takes back power in the midterm elections as the party in power gets complacent.

Recent polls, however, show increased Republican enthusiasm for the midterm elections as a result of the contentious Kavanaugh confirmation process.

“The only reason to vote Democrat is if you’re getting tired of winning,” Trump said to his supporters on Saturday. “We want to win, win, win!”

After the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings brought out the worst in the left, Trump argued that the Democrats cannot be trusted with power.

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what they’ve become,” Trump said in Kansas on Saturday. “The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern.”