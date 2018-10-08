Hillary Clinton Suffers Coughing Fit at Oxford University

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton experienced a coughing spell while touring the University of Oxford ahead of an event honoring former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Clinton delivered a speech before Mansfield College’s Bonavero Institute in commemoration of Roosevelt’s role in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and was awarded an honorary degree from the school. While on a tour of Mansfield College, Clinton was spotted repeatedly using her fist to cover her mouth as she coughed her way through a conversation with Helena Kennedy, the university’s former principal.

Further, the ceremony included the unveiling of a statue of Roosevelt, which was attended by the former first lady’s granddaughter Tracy Roosevelt.

Later Monday, Clinton participated in a discussion with Kennedy on the milestone document’s 70th anniversary.

According to the Oxford Mail, Clinton is scheduled to deliver a speech on the “rise of illiberalism”

Clinton’s coughing fits were a staple of the former Democrat presidential nominee’s speeches during the 2016 campaign.