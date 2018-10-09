DACA Illegal Aliens Have Cost Legal Immigrants $316M Since 2015

Illegal aliens applying for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have cost legal immigrants hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of three years.

Adjudicating DACA applications for illegal alien applicants has cost legal immigrants $316.5 million since 2015, a new analysis by Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan reveals.

Between 2015 and 2017, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency has processed more than 230,300 DACA applications and nearly 1,000,000 renewals — illegal aliens who are renewing their Deferred Action amnesty.

Each DACA application costs $446 and each renewal costs $216. These costs have been largely passed on to legal immigrants, forcing them to subsidize DACA illegal aliens.

Additionally, Vaughan’s research notes that DACA illegal aliens were prioritized by USCIS ahead of legal immigrants and those seeking to apply for U.S. naturalization.

Since the program’s inception, more than 2,100 recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals have been kicked off because they were found to either be criminals or gang members.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants. In 2017, the foreign-born population boomed to a 108-year record high, making up nearly 14 percent of the total U.S. population. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

