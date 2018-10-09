Donald Trump Fires Back at Clinton: ‘Hillary Never Got it. That’s Why She Lost’

President Donald Trump fired back at Hillary Clinton on Tuesday after the failed presidential candidate complained about his presidency.

Clinton said that Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday “further undermined the image and integrity of the court,” comparing it to a “political rally” on CNN.

Reporters questioned the president about Clinton’s comments during a meeting with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office.

“I guess that’s why she lost. She doesn’t get it,” Trump replied. “She never did. I knew that a long time ago. Hillary never got it. That’s why she lost.”

Trump apologized to the Kavanaugh family on Monday night for the Democrat-led smear of their reputation and the ugly confirmation process.

Clinton defied the idea that Democrats should be “civil” in their opposition to the president.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” she said during the interview. “That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”