Donald Trump: Hurricane Michael Could Be ‘More Intense than Florence’

In this NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold, Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. Weather predictions say the storm will likely hit the U.S. East Coast as early as Thursday, September 13 …
NASA via Getty Images

President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of the growing threat posed by Hurricane Michael.

“We have another one coming, and a big one,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Much bigger than they anticipated a week ago.”

The president said that his administration was “very well prepared” for the category 2 storm predicted to hit Florida on Wednesday.

He suggested on Twitter that the storm could grow to a Category 3 storm, which would be “even more intense that Florence.”

“FEMA is ready, we’re all ready,” Trump said. “I spoke with Governor Scott, spoke to everybody that you have to speak to.”

Trump said that other parts of the storm could hit Georgia and even parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

.