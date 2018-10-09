Trump: Democrat Immigration Policies Aren’t Just Wrong, They’re Lethal

President Donald Trump stumped for Republicans at Tuesday’s Iowa MAGA rally, warning that Democrat immigration policies are lethal and if voters want safe communities, they need to organize.

Trump said Democrats want to turn American “into a giant sanctuary for criminal aliens and the MS-13 killers that we’re getting out of the country, by the way, by the thousands.”

“They’ve taken over towns, I mean literally, it could happen to your community,” Trump said of MS-13 gang members. He said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials go into these towns and have to fear as they get the gang members “the hell out of there…liberate towns and small cities in different places of long Island and others.”

“If we didn’t have ICE it wouldn’t happen, so we have to cherish our law enforcement, we have to protect our law enforcement,” proclaimed Trump.

“The Democrat immigration policies aren’t just wrong, they’re lethal,” warned Trump. He said Republicans stand proudly with the men and women of ICE, Border Patrol, and law enforcement.

He implored the crowd that if they want safe communities, if they want a border, then they have to organize.

