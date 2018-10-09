Vulnerable Democrat Congressman on Kavanaugh: ‘The Democrats I Thought Went a Little Bit Too Far’

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), a vulnerable Democrat seeking re-election in Arizona’s first congressional district in 2018, bucked his party’s leadership in public commentary on Monday evening in a television interview where he criticized Democrats for going “too far” with their opposition to now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking about Kavanaugh, O’Halleran said his party “went a little bit too far.”

“The Democrats I thought went a little bit too far,” O’Halleran said. “We’re supposed to ask probing questions. I don’t like it — I never did like it — when people got up there and pontificated time and time again about their position. This is supposed to be about a discussion back and forth between you and the nominee.”

O’Halleran is one of the Democrats from swing districts in the country that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is counting on to retake the Speaker’s gavel in November’s midterm elections, and scant polling on this race shows his Republican challenger Air Force veteran Wendy Rogers a few points ahead of him. O’Halleran is an ally of Pelosi, and voted for her to remain as Majority Leader at the beginning of this Congress when he first won his election, per a local news report at the time: