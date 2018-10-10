VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael Pounds Panama City with 150 MPH Winds

Shocking footage of Hurricane Michael slamming Panama City, Florida, is making the rounds on social media on Wednesday. Videos captured by meteorologists and storm chasers show potentially catastrophic winds damaging structures across the area.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, according to the Associated Press. “Hurricane Michael has made landfall, and we are continuing to prepare rapid response efforts. We have trucks loaded with tons of food, water, and other critical supplies ready to move in- including 1.5 million Meals Ready-to-Eat and 1 million gallons of water,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement shortly after the storm made landfall.

Earlier Wednesday, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Brock Long warned Florida Panhandle residents that Michael is a “hurricane of the worst kind” and said 3,000 FEMA employees are ready to assist those impacted by the storm in Florida and Georgia. “The citizens in Georgia need to wake up and pay attention,” he said during a press conference. ”Bottom line is this storm will be the worst storm Southwest and Central Georgia has seen in many decades, if not the worse storm.”

Wind already taking roofs off of buildings as Hurricane Michael bears down on the panhandle. pic.twitter.com/c0RgNA8C6D — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) October 10, 2018

"The wind here is horrendous, far worse than a lot of folks expected," @CBSEveningNews' @jeffglor reports from Panama City, Florida, where #HurricaneMichael is making landfall. https://t.co/4VC6rjqjFc pic.twitter.com/v6qpVWC1op — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 10, 2018

Catastrophic wind in eye wall of Hurricane #Michael in Panama City Beach eastern tip @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/nPPoBPZkai — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 10, 2018

This is crazy. This is Hurricane Michael in Panama City, FL. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/6QtY3uAR2k — David Charns WMTW (@DavidWMTW) October 10, 2018

These are by far the worst conditions we’ve experienced in Panama City Beach #HurricaneMichael #11Alive pic.twitter.com/OKYTKGdSXb — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) October 10, 2018

Hard to see – but this is shot through the window of the building we’re in. The hotel sign just fell off the top, and a McDonalds M has just taken flight too #HurricanMichael #panamacity pic.twitter.com/CErNkbzBCF — Emily Purser (@EmilyPurser) October 10, 2018

Cantore nearly just got speared by 2×4 it seemed. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/tyNWrymC3p — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) October 10, 2018

#BREAKING on @ABC7: New images of #HurricaneMichael and its power. I would not want to be in Panama City, FL right now. Wishing those who did not evacuate the best of luck. Video Courtesy: Martin Herrera/WatherNation #Michael #Evacuation #severeweather pic.twitter.com/w6QUt6XpIZ — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) October 10, 2018

Incredible close range power flashes in Panama City Beach, #Florida. High winds and damage shots from #HurricaneMichael. Courtesy: Gary Schmitt & Live Storms Media. pic.twitter.com/iJfYSKmnI0 — KATV News (@KATVNews) October 10, 2018

VIDEO: Hurricane Michael makes landfall as Category 4 storm: https://t.co/MkwFY01Mb5 via @YouTube — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 10, 2018

@CJohnFranklin is in Florida, where Hurricane Michael is currently hitting the coast as a category 4 storm pic.twitter.com/GmEZLNEp7j — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 10, 2018

"We are experiencing some pretty intense winds."@ABC meteorologist @RobMarciano is knocked back by a powerful wind gust while reporting on #HurricaneMichael in Panama City, Florida. https://t.co/uKgG5vzs83 pic.twitter.com/AcLLGBtZ57 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 10, 2018

Thinking of Panama City Beach and the gulf coast as Hurricane Michael causes major destruction after making landfall with 155 MPH. Almost a Category 5 hurricane @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/qpFQatQA8Z — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 10, 2018

WATCH: Facing powerful Hurricane Michael winds, @LesterHoltNBC and his news crew move a Panama City hotel mattress to cover their window: “We want to be on the air, but we’ve got to take care of each other.” pic.twitter.com/06O4pFYzXc — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2018

A whole house was ripped apart in #Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is video of parts of the home washing up to other properties. This is one powerful storm. #HurricaneMichael. (via Talarico Tessa) #Hurricane #mexicobeach pic.twitter.com/BBlzMm4Au2 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

Video shows moments #HurricaneMichael slams into Panama City, Florida with winds up to 155mph https://t.co/EtIaVg2ttz (Courtesy: Brandon Clement/LSM) pic.twitter.com/0Ot2TfJJFb — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 10, 2018

WOW……Incredible video coming in of Hurricane Michael exploding a house into pieces in Panama City, Florida. (Source: Aaron Rigsby/Live Storms Media) #hurricanemichael #hurricane pic.twitter.com/kT2mKOzvjH — CBS 4 News (@kgbt) October 10, 2018