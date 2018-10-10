VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael Pounds Panama City with 150 MPH Winds

A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Shocking footage of Hurricane Michael slamming Panama City, Florida, is making the rounds on social media on Wednesday. Videos captured by meteorologists and storm chasers show potentially catastrophic winds damaging structures across the area.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, according to the Associated Press. “Hurricane Michael has made landfall, and we are continuing to prepare rapid response efforts. We have trucks loaded with tons of food, water, and other critical supplies ready to move in- including 1.5 million Meals Ready-to-Eat and 1 million gallons of water,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement shortly after the storm made landfall.

Earlier Wednesday, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Brock Long warned Florida Panhandle residents that Michael is a “hurricane of the worst kind” and said 3,000 FEMA employees are ready to assist those impacted by the storm in Florida and Georgia. “The citizens in Georgia need to wake up and pay attention,” he said during a press conference. ”Bottom line is this storm will be the worst storm Southwest and Central Georgia has seen in many decades, if not the worse storm.”

 

