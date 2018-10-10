Hurricane Michael Is Third-Strongest at Landfall in Recorded U.S. History

Hurricane Michael is the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S., according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in hurricanes, tweeted a chart on Wednesday from the NOAA showing the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. by the amount of sea level pressure at landfall. Hurricane Michael is listed at number three.

Table of 10 strongest continental US landfalling #hurricanes on record as ranked by minimum sea level pressure at landfall. #Michael ranks 3rd with a landfall pressure of 919 hPa. pic.twitter.com/JB8o1HREqO — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

#Hurricane #Michael is the strongest October continental US hurricane landfall on record (ranked by pressure). Michael's landfall pressure was 919 hPa. The prior October record was 938 hPa set by the Georgia Hurricane of 1898 and equaled by Hazel in 1954. pic.twitter.com/Uejb0iG8K6 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

#Hurricane #Michael is the strongest October continental US hurricane landfall on record (ranked by wind). Michael's max winds at landfall were 155 mph. The prior October record was 130 mph (Chenier Caminanda-1893, Georgia-1899, King-1950, Hazel-1954). pic.twitter.com/DILBEmObpG — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

The storm, which has been downgraded to a Category 3, is also the strongest continental U.S. hurricane to make landfall in October based on pressure and wind speed.

Hurricane Michael moved in on the Florida shoreline Wednesday with raging 150 mile-per-hour (mph) winds nearing Category 5 strength, making landfall near Panama City Beach. More than 30,000 people in Tallahassee alone are without power.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents Wednesday that Hurricane Michael is the “worst storm” to hit the Florida Panhandle in 100 years.

The powerful storm is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia and unleashes torrential rain and wind into the Carolinas, which are still recovering from damage sustained by Hurricane Florence.

