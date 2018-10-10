Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening rally in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael batters the Florida panhandle.

Trump will campaign for Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), a staunch Trump ally who is leading in a must-win reelection race, and Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), who is challenging Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

When asked earlier in the day about whether he would cancel the rally, Trump said doing so would be unfair to the thousands of people who had been waiting in line since the morning.

—

7:41 PM: Trump introducing Barletta and says he had a “sad day” yesterday. Mentions that he lost his brother, whom he loved dearly.

7:35 PM: Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) says “there’s not enough room for all the love” after talking about how much Trump has resonated with Pennsylvania voters. He says he is grateful that an “American citizen came out of nowhere” to win the presidency and says Trump plays through the echo of the whistle.

7:27 PM: Trump absolutely relishing telling the audience that the media were forced to eventually admit that Trump had won Pennsylvania “with tears down their face.” He says his supporters were crying tears of joy.

7:24 PM: Trump now talks about having gone to school (Wharton) in Pennsylvania. Trump says every Republican thought they could win Pennsylvania never could… “But I got it… it’s the workers!” He says under the new #Metoo rules, he has to say Pennsylvania had always been the “person that got away.”

7:23 PM: Trump says “there was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats, and Russia.” “There was a lot of collusion!”

7:21 PM: Trump talking about election night in 2016 and mocks Never Trumper Evan McMuffin, who got embarrassed in Utah and came in third, before telling the audience Utah was called seconds after polls closed.

7:17 PM: Trump again brands Democrats as “the party of crime” and says they are for open borders.

7:15 PM: “I guess we have a magic wand,” Trump says, addressing his critics and haters who said he would need a “magic wand” to achieve the kind of job growth/low unemployment numbers that his administration has seen. He says the steel industry is “one of the hottest industries” and talks about steel companies expanding.

“We can’t lose the steel industry. The steel industry was on its last legs. And after four months of doing intensely what I do, it’s thriving,” Trump says. “You gotta have steel. You need steel for defense.”

Trump says if there is a problem, you need steel (a potential problem myopic globalists always ignore or refuse to acknowledge). “You gonna call China for steel?”

Trump says imported Chinese steel "was rotted steel. It was garbage. Now we can take our own metallurgic ore out of our own mines … and we can actually have our industry. We don’t need this product coming in, untested, from other countries." — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) October 10, 2018

7:09 PM: Trump says this election will be about “what kind of country you want to leave your children.” He now boasts about the “historic week for our nation… you know what I’m talking about.” Crowd cheers as Trump talks about proudly swearing in Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He predicts Messrs. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will go down as “great justices of the Supreme Court.”

He says what Democrats did to Kavanaugh was a “disgrace.” He name-checks Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as the crowd boos. Trump talking about the “false charges” and “false accusations.” Trump says he never even though about giving up.

“On November 6th, you can vote to reject the Democrats’ shameful conduct by electing a Republican House… and a Republican Senate,” Trump says.

7:06 PM: Trump says “this has been the greatest revolution” after talking about the “red hats” powering the MAGA movement in 2016. Trump talking about America-first voters who came out of the woodwork with Trump hats and even Trump tattoos.

7 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump says he wants to send “our thoughts and prayers of our entire nation to everyone in the path of Hurricane Michael, especially in the Florida panhandle, where it’s hitting and it’s hitting hard.” Trump says all of Pennsylvania and all of America sends its “unwavering love and support.” Trump says he is working closely with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and other southern governors. “We’re all set to go,” Trump says. “We’re going to follow it right in.”

“Godspeed,” Trump says. “It’s a bad one.” He says he will be visiting Florida shortly and he will spare no effort/resources to help Americans impacted by Michael. “We will always pull through. It will be successful,” Trump says. “We will always be successful at what we do.”

6:45 PM:

