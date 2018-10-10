Melania Trump on #MeToo: Women Need to Be Heard, but ‘Show the Evidence’

First Lady Melania Trump believes the #MeToo movement is important, but women and men should also have hard evidence when making allegations of sexual assault.

“I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And also men, not just women,” the first lady said. “You need to have a really hard evidence that if you are accused of something, show the evidence.”

Trump defended her position, noting that sometimes the media went too far with coverage of #MeToo stories

“You cannot just say to somebody, I was sexually assaulted or you did that to me … sometimes the media goes too far, the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct, it’s not right,” she said.

Trump commented on the movement during a sit-down interview with ABC News reporter Tom Llama, who traveled with the first lady to Africa. The first portion of the interview was aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning.

Llama boasted Wednesday that “no question was off the table” in the interview, including a question about President Donald Trump’s infidelity.

“You’re not the first first lady to have to deal with your husband’s infidelities, has this put a strain on your marriage?” he asks, in a promotion clip of the interview.

