Soros Groups Use Hurricane Michael to Push Florida ‘Voting Rights Crisis’ Scheme

MoveOn.org, which has been massively financed by billionaire George Soros, is peddling a petition sponsored by another Soros-backed group claiming that Florida voters “could be disenfranchised” if the state does not extend the deadline for new voters to register.

“We need to shine a nationwide spotlight on this voting rights crisis—because we can’t let any eligible voter lose their right to be heard in our democracy,” reads the petition, which echoes similar calls from Democratic candidates in Florida.

The missive warns that voters could be “silenced” if the deadline isn’t extended, arguing sections of Florida have been under a state of emergency. The deadline to register in Florida was yesterday, one day before the hurricane made landfall.

The petition was sponsored by Common Cause, which describes itself as a grassroots organization consisting of “more than 1 million powerful, fearless, ordinary Americans working together to build a democracy that works for us all.”

Like MoveOn.org, Common Cause is financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Even though the deadline ended one day before the hurricane hit, MoveOn.org’s petition claims that Hurricane Michael “will prevent many Floridians from accessing services, documentation, or resources they needed to register to vote.”

Yesterday, the Florida Democratic Party filed a federal lawsuit asking the state to extend the voter registration deadline by at least one week. This despite the ability of Floridians to register online from any location and even though the hurricane does not impact the entire state.

Blaise Ingoglia, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, noted that extending the deadline would allow new voters in Democrat-heavy jurisdictions unaffected by the storm to register past the state’s deadline.

“It is absolutely reprehensible that the Florida Democrats would play political games on the eve of a potentially devastating hurricane, and waste taxpayer money by filing this lawsuit,” Ingoglia further charged.

A Florida Times-Union analysis this week found that Democrats gained the registration advantage over Republicans during the past two months.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Florida Gov. Rick Scott, said just prior to the close of registration yesterday that “the governor believes that every eligible voter should be able to register to vote and Floridians can go online right now to do so. In fact, nearly 10,000 people have registered to vote online since midnight.”

Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, pushed for extending the deadline. “I do think we ought to do whatever we can to extend registration to folks, especially given the fact that most people are trying to scurry away from these areas,” Gillum stated. “They aren’t thinking about voter registration.”

Besides funding from Soros, MoveOn.org has also been financed by the Tides Foundation, a leftwing sponsorship organization that has itself received donations from Soros and has partnered with Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.