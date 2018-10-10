Watch Live: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Speak at Jewish Institute for National Security of America

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to speak at Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s 36th Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday evening in Washington.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) will present Pompeo with JINSA’s Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson Distinguished Service Award. In addition, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) will present JINSA’s National Leadership Award to Mr. Fred Zeidman, a member of JINSA’s Board of Directors.

The event is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Watch the live event above.