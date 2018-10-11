Hurricane Michael Aftermath: Scenes of Destruction in Panama City, Florida

Hurricane Michael — dubbed “the worst storm that the Florida Panhandle has ever seen” by Gov. Rick Scott — wreaked havoc on Panama City Wednesday, bringing with it catastrophic winds and flooding that destroyed any anything in its path.

Photos and footage of the aftermath show catastrophic damage to the town where Michael first made landfall — even as the storm continues to move through southern Georgia.

These AC units did not fare well during Hurricane Michael #PanamaCity pic.twitter.com/nMbtpMhTIg — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) October 10, 2018

A boat warehouse in Emerald Coast Marine in Niceville, Florida, was torn apart by Hurricane Michael. pic.twitter.com/CX4xZhAZlb — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) October 10, 2018

Destruction in Mexico Beach… from talarico.tessa (IG) pic.twitter.com/ZvmislgLBi — James Spann (@spann) October 10, 2018

Drone video shows a Panama City high school that was destroyed by #HurricaneMichael –> https://t.co/HEMRMVZ5ob (Brandon Clement / LSM) pic.twitter.com/pKVobd20ep — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) October 10, 2018

Ce bâtiment de Panama city (Floride) a été littéralement traversé par l’ouragan #Michael

Tout est détruit autour. pic.twitter.com/Id3yIaD3lg — Cédric Faiche (@cedricfaiche) October 11, 2018

WATCH: Hurricane Michael inflicted significant damage to the Panama City Beach Pier. Latest story: https://t.co/5N61eJwMJm

Video courtesy of Gary Schmitt / LSM pic.twitter.com/WGaaq1Ofm9 — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) October 11, 2018

Lots of trees and utility lines down on roads in Panama City Beach, FL. pic.twitter.com/bpBe0HiLR7 — Jonathan Serrie (@jonathanserrie) October 11, 2018

What a difference a day makes in Panama City Beach. pic.twitter.com/Zr4oVpfLHm — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 11, 2018

Residents across the Panhandle are getting a fresh look at the punch their region took from #HurricaneMichael. Take a look at this CNN drone video of the damage in Panama City. https://t.co/WXL0R1IxxB pic.twitter.com/0kFzm6lim8 — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) October 11, 2018

My sister is a nurse in Panama City and says the building has terrible structural damage, flooding, and broken windows. They are working to transport all the patients to another hospital. The area around her is unrecognizable. #PanamaCityFL #HurricanMichael pic.twitter.com/WqFPh3pqSE — Tamara ❤️🇺🇸 (@Sweettearulz) October 11, 2018

💗💗💗💗@RobMarciano holds 4 kittens who fell out of the ceiling to the surprise of homeowners in Panama City, FL who were riding out #HurricaneMichael. https://t.co/22EMWM049j pic.twitter.com/Csx8AwHzgx — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

The Panama City Beach area of Florida was particularly heavily hit by the force of the hurricane as it moved inland. Read the latest on #HurricaneMichael here: https://t.co/nD7Ju9JPcX pic.twitter.com/OoyWOuU8aW — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 11, 2018

Damage in Panama City near where Michael came ashore Wednesday afternoon was so extensive that uprooted trees and downed power lines lay nearly everywhere. Roofs were peeled away and homes were split open by fallen trees. https://t.co/7B6F3nH8ah pic.twitter.com/VAUBp9tcdS — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) October 11, 2018

Whoa.

Rare to capture the view inside the eye of a hurricane from the ground.

Blue skies. Calm conditions.

Near Mexico Beach, FL photo credit: Doug Kiesling#hurricanemicheal pic.twitter.com/w811d3FuiL — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 11, 2018

Catastrophic Damage. Video from the areas around Mexico Beach, Florida show the devastation left by #HurricaneMichael https://t.co/NDn6x80P2r pic.twitter.com/4NS9mYGLJO — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 11, 2018

It’s not just houses and businessss that suffered the wrath of #hurricanemichael – the marina got hit pretty hard too here in Panama City. pic.twitter.com/EMWa6HMgsD — Trevor Hughes (@TrevorHughes) October 11, 2018