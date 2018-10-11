Illegal Alien Admitted His Car was at Spot Where Mollie Tibbetts Vanished

The illegal alien charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts admitted to police that he was driving his car in the area where Tibbetts vanished on the night she went missing, new details reveal.

In August, police announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and an initial autopsy report revealed that Bahena-Rivera allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death.

New details, reported by the Des Moines Register, reveal that Bahena-Rivera admitted to police that it was, in fact, his car that had been photographed in the location and around the time that prosecutors say Tibbetts went missing.

When he was taken for questioning, police confronted Bahena-Rivera with photos of his black Chevy Malibu around the location where Tibbetts was last seen. That’s when prosecutors say the illegal alien admitted that it was his car.

“Yes, that’s my car,” Bahena-Rivera told police, as court records reveal.

Last month, Bahena-Rivera was rewarded $5,000 in U.S. taxpayer money to fund a private investigation into Tibbetts’ death to fight the murder charges against him, Breitbart News reported. His defense attorney argued in court that the illegal alien had a “constitutional right” to the taxpayer money.

