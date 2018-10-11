Rapper Kanye West proclaimed the value of American ideas and denounced outsourcing a great volume of manufacturing to China as he spoke to reporters and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or any of the liberals to improve on, is if he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest–the flyest planes, the best factories,” West said of President Trump:

#KanyeWest joins President @realDonaldTrump “…We have to make our core be empowered. We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas, but when we make everything in China and not in America then we’re cheating on our country…” pic.twitter.com/t2yGPfllUK — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) October 11, 2018

West proclaimed, “We have to make our core be empowered.”

“We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas,” said West, who added, “but when we make everything in China and not in America, then we’re cheating on our country, and we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever — the prison system.”

“I’ll tell you what: that was pretty impressive,” President Trump replied.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized China for its theft of U.S. intellectual property. He has demanded that China change its unfair trade policies if it wants to make a trade deal with the United States and halt the increase of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

