President Donald Trump praised NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong on Friday for placing an American flag on the moon.

“He’s the man that planted the flag on the face of the moon,” Trump said. “There was no kneeling, there was no nothing, there was no games, boom.”

“Boom,” Trump repeated, imitating the action of planting a flag into the ground.

Trump highlighted Armstrong during a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday night as part of a list of American heroes that were born in the state.

He also pointed out a possible relative of Armstrong in the audience, but it was unclear whom he was singling out.

The president also praised Ohio native General Ulysses S. Grant, who was a great general despite being an alcoholic.

“He had a serious problem, a serious drinking problem, but man was he a good general,” Trump said.

Trump said that Lincoln “almost developed a phobia” because of how successful Confederate General Robert E. Lee was, winning “battle after battle after battle” during the Civil War.

“There was one problem, they didn’t know how to win,” Trump said about the Northern forces under Lincoln.

After choosing Grant, Trump recalled, Lincoln was successful.

“He went in and knocked the hell out of everyone,” he said about Grant.

“Man was he a great general, and he is finally being recognized as being a great general,” Trump continued.

Trump also praised the state for being the native state of the Wright brothers.