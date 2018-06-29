Alec Baldwin Stars in Video Urging Americans to Help Protect Mueller’s Investigation

Actor Alec Baldwin cut a video for the leftist Mic news site Thursday, urging supporters to join in the effort to help protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Mic — a millennial-focused left-wing outlet, sometimes seen as the spiritual successor to the defunct Gawker — billed the video as an opinion piece. It partly plays off Baldwin’s popular Saturday Night Live impersonation of the president and sees the Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol star urge viewers to get more active to defend the Mueller investigation. In doing so, it makes a series of dubious and misleading claims.

You’ve seen him play Trump on TV, but this is no laughing matter: @ABFalecbaldwin says this is an all-hands-on-deck moment and wants you to stop Trump from shutting down the Russia investigation. https://t.co/mJXVMc9C77 pic.twitter.com/t3ocf0J1aH — Mic (@mic) June 28, 2018

“Over the next few weeks, the investigation will be heating up,” Baldwin, who has no non-public knowledge of the Mueller probe, promises. “This is an all hands on deck situation.”

Earlier in the video, Baldwin claims, “There is mounting evidence of criminal activity by members of Trump’s campaign. The investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, has found crimes leading to the indictments of twenty people so far, including four top Trump officials.”

One of those four billed as “top Trump officials” is George Papadopoulos, who Baldwin sells as “Trump’s foreign policy adviser.” Papadopoulos, who turned 30 working on the campaign, was never anything approaching Trump’s top foreign policy adviser and is usually described as a low level staffer. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in October. Baldwin also neglects to mention that none of indictments he mentions have involved collusion with the Russian government of any kind, the oft-purported reason for Mueller’s probe.

Baldwin continues, “Trump is claiming he has absolute power to pardon himself and his aides. Yes, he says that if he is found guilty of colluding with the Russian government to get elected, or of obstructing justice, then he could simply pardon himself.”

Trump is not claiming anything. He is stating a constitutional fact. Under Article II, § 2 one will find, “The President … shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” There is no limit on this power for the Russia investigation.

Baldwin, who just prior to the Trump era, was wallowing in the nadir of his public perception as he dealt with allegations of homophobia and bullying, has carved out a niche for himself a Trump impersonator and consistent critic of the administration. The same day his new Mic video dropped, the Glengarry Glen Ross star was using his non-profit foundation Twitter account to accuse Attorney General Jeff Sessions of racism.