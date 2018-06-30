Celebrities at D.C. Rally Suggest Trump Immigration Policy Would Target U.S. Citizens

Pop singer Alicia Keys and actress America Ferrera suggested at an open borders protest in Washington, D.C., Saturday that the Trump administration would target their U.S. citizen children.

Keys told the hundreds gathered around a stage at the Families Belong Together March in D.C. on Saturday about her seven-year-old child, suggesting that the Trump administration would separate her son from her even if he is a U.S. citizen.

“I couldn’t imagine being separated from him … or scared about how he is being treated. So, this is all of our fight, because if it can happen to any child, it can happen to my child and your child and all of our children,” Keys said.

Ferrera also suggested that the Trump administration would deport her brother and her sister for being immigrants.

“It is easy to imagine that I would hope that if it was my family being torn apart, if it was my brother being arbitrarily criminalized, if it was my sister who was being banned, that someone would stand up for me and my family.”

Keys and Ferrera urged open borders protesters gathered in Washington, DC, Saturday to end the Trump administration’s “zero-humanity policy,” vote against the administration’s immigration policies, and not back down.

“Our democracy is at stake. Our humanity is at stake. We are out here to save the soul of our nation. We need all the children reunited with their parents. We demand to end the “zero-humanity” policy. We need to save the Supreme Court, and we need to vote because when we vote, we win,” Keys told the audience.

“Thank you for your strength, thank you for not backing down,” she added, to which the crowd responded with chants of, “We’re not backing down!”

The march in D.C. is one of several protests taking place across the country on Saturday, organized and funded by MoveOn.org and other left-wing groups.