Hollywood Elite Hit the Streets to Protest Border Enforcement

Dozens of Hollywood stars will hit the streets from Los Angeles to Boston on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s illegal immigration enforcement.

Celebrities including Scandal star Kerry Washington, trans actress Laverne Cox, John Legend, and his wife Christine Teigen, and cast members of shows such as Jane the Virgin, One Day at a Time, and Vida will all take to the streets of Los Angeles for the Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March.

There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening TOMORROW. I’ll be speaking and introducing @johnlegend in downtown LA. Text BELONG to 97779 to join. Find an event near you this weekend: https://t.co/j7ifhy0e1c #FreeFamilies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018

The march, which will run from 11am to 3pm through Broadway, is intended to protest the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration and border enforcement, which saw some children separated from their parents as part of the detainment process.

Last week, President Donald Trump ended the policy of child separation, although the administration has indicated they will continue to stringently enforce border controls.

As well as the Hollywood stars, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and state Senator Kevin De Leon will also appear to speak at the rally.

I’ll be at the #FamiliesBelongTogether rally tomorrow in downtown LA I urge everyone in the area to come out and join me. These children and their parents need our support. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 29, 2018

Other marches are also planned around the country in cities including New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Portland as left-wing activists seek to promote more lenient border enforcement policy.

Fox’s 9-1-1 star Connie Britton said she’s taking the street to protest in Boston and encouraged others to “find a march near you if you can at familiesbelongtogether.org, and wear white tomorrow in solidarity and support of immigrant children and families.”

Since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Los Angeles has been a prominent location for left-wing political activist as celebrities and Democrat’s express their outrage at the administration.

In the past year, the city has seen countless protests usually centered on immigration issues such as the continuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and demanding an end to immigration enforcement agencies crack down on residing illegal aliens.

