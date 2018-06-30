‘Idol’ Star Jax Defies Left-Wing Hate over White House Independence Day Concert

American Idol finalist Jax, sees her upcoming White House performance on Independence Day as a chance to honor “our troops,” and celebrate “the birthday of our country.” The New Jersey-born singer also says she won’t let any amount of backlash change her mind.

“I think it’s kinda a really unfortunate thing people can’t separate politics and patriotism,” the singer told TMZ on Thursday.

The Season 14 American Idol finalist explained that her appearance is more about honoring her family, and other families that have sacrificed for our country. Jax’s younger brother is a Marine and her father was a 9/11 first responder.

“I think it’s about honoring our troops and celebrating the birthday of our country,” the singer said.

Happy 4th of July weekend, nuggets 🇺🇸🍻✖️ A post shared by JAX (@jax) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

According to TMZ, “Jax will join fellow ‘AI’ alum Jonny Brenns and country music singer Sara Evans for a July 4 evening concert on the south lawn of the White House, with the Prez and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd.”

“I’m delighted to welcome this new addition to the annual White House July 4th celebration. Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

The concert will be televised Wednesday on the Hallmark Channel.

