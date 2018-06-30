Susan Sarandon Arrested During Trump Immigration Enforcement Protest: ‘Keep Fighting’

Actress Susan Sarandon was arrested in Washington D.C. on Thursday during a mass protest against the Trump administration’s illegal immigration and border enforcement.

Local police confirmed that 575 people were charged with unlawfully demonstrating outside the U.S. Senate building, with Sarandon later revealing that she was among them.

“Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy,” Sarandon wrote on Twitter. “This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey.”

Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey https://t.co/NDHDISPTPD pic.twitter.com/szBOJ43D6y — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018

Sarandon urged the activists to continue to “fight.”

“What do we want? Free families!” the protesters chanted, a reference to the now-halted practice of separating children from their parents at the southern border, as part of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance approach to illegal immigration.

It is not the first time Susan Sarandon has been detained for her political activism. In 1999, she was arrested during a protest against police brutality following the shooting of an unarmed black teenager in New York, although the police did not pursue charges against her.

The 72-year-old actress is one of Hollywood’s many critics of Donald Trump but has previously suggested that he may have been less damaging than a President Hillary Clinton.

“I did think she was very, very dangerous,” she said in an interview with The Guardian. “We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.