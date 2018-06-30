Tim Allen Announces ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Premiere Date

TV’s favorite dad Tim Allen took to Twitter this week to announce to his fans the premiere date for Fox’s revival of the hit blue-collar comedy Last Man Standing.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” Allen tweeted on Thursday. The missive included a picture of Allen embracing his TV wife, actress Nancy Travis.

The premiere date news comes more than a month after Fox officially revived the popular series after ABC abruptly canceled it last spring.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed, and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!” Allen said in a statement on Friday.

Fox is expected to air a full 22-episode season slate this fall, with regular cast members, including Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, and Jordan Masterson all expected to return.

