Box Office: ‘Jurassic World’ Wins Again, ‘Incredibles 2’ Stays 2nd, ‘Sicario’ Beats Expectations

Jurassic World still reigns supreme, taking another first place bite at the box office, while Incredibles 2 swooped into second place for the second straight week and newcomer Sicario: Day of the Soldado over performed sneaking into third place.

The Universal Pictures prehistoric mega-hit hauled in just over $60 million, according to studio estimates, putting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in commanding lead for the second consecutive week. The high-flying family superhero sequel Incredibles 2 raked in $45 million, an impressive showing in it third week.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado over performed industry estimates, which pegged the Stefano Sollima-directed sequel at $9-$13 million, with a solid $19.4 million on 3,055 theaters and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 63 — the 2015 installment opened to $12 million with a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 93.

Soldado — of which our John Nolte notes is “without question, a two-hour commercial for Trump’s border wall. As with Sicario, we are watching a Hollywood product with the moral courage to tell the truth about just how deadly our southern border is, this poorly guarded frontier we share with a failing and corrupt country; millions of square miles of desert where desperate Mexicans are exploited by godless coyotes who see them only as contraband” — should pick up some momentum on positive word-of-mouth through the Independence Day holiday week.

Rounding out the top five spots are basketball comedy newcomer Uncle Drew, which snagged a solid $16.7 million and the gender-flipped Oceans 8, which added another $8 million to its $114 million worldwide cumulative haul.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson