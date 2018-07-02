Cher: Dems Must Win to ‘Stop Gestapo Tactics of ICE’ and Impeach Trump

Pop icon Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to remind her ardent followers that Democrats must win a majority in Congress so they can “stop Gestapo tactic of ICE” and “impeach” President Donald Trump.

“Dems!! Winning is all that matters!! Losers have no power,” Cher began her trademark emoji-heavy, all-caps commentary.

“Win House & force Kristjen [sic] Neilsen and R. D Vitiello fired,” the Grammy-winner said of the secretary of Homeland Security and the acting deputy commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. “Stop Gestapo tactics of ICE, force agency 2 cut powers.”

“But don’t let Trump say ‘Dems want open boarders [sic], and crime in America!!” she warned. “Dems win cong [sic] & impeach him!!”

DEMS‼️WINNING IS”ALL THAT MATTERS”‼️LOSERS HAVE NO POWER. WIN HOUSE & FORCE KRISTJEN NEILSEN & R.D VIETIELLO FIRED.STOP GESTAPO TACTICS OF ICE,FORCE AGENCY 2 CUT POWERS.BUT DONT🙏🏻LET trump SAY”DEMS WANT OPEN BOARDERS,& CRIME IN🇺🇸‼️DEMS🙏🏻WIN CONG,& IMPEACH HIM‼️ — Cher (@cher) July 1, 2018

An hour later, the “Believe” singer shared a more ominous warning to Democrats determined to ride the momentum of the s0-called “Blue Wave” this fall.

“Dem ‘huge’ blue wave, might b becoming myth,” Cher wrote. “If u think I’m alarmist u haven’t been paying attention 2 Trump’s breaking and dismantling of America’s laws.”

“He’s kicking allies 2 curb, & in bed (love) with Russia, Saudis, etc, 4 unlimited power & money,” she added. “Trump’s a different kind of beast. He wins at all cost.”

DEMS”HUGE”BLUE WAVE, MIGHT B BECOMING MYTH.IF U THINK IM ALARMIST U HAVENT BEEN PAYING ATTENTION 2TRUMP’S BREAKING & DISMANTLING OF 🇺🇸s LAWS.HE’S KICKING ALLIES 2 CURB,& IN BED❤️W/RUSSIA, SAUDIS,ETC.4 UN-LIMITED POWER,&ὋὋ.trump’s ”DIFF”KIND OF BEAST☠️.HE WINS AT”ANY”COST pic.twitter.com/y9oeO9gA0q — Cher (@cher) July 1, 2018

While the 72-year-old singer is known more for her see-through and nipple pasties outfits, she is rarely silent about her political views.

The crooner who helped Hillary Clinton raise big money in 2016, last month said President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt “deserves to be in prison.”

Cher apologized earlier this year after she called President Trump a “cancer ravaging our nation.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson