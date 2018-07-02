Comedian Andy Dick Charged with Sexual Battery

Actor Andy Dick’s long, sordid history of alleged sexual misconduct added another chapter Monday when TMZ announced the left-wing comedian has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to the report, Dick is accused of groping a woman’s butt twice as he walked by her on the sidewalk. She also claims he made lewd comments.

The list of allegations made against Dick over the past 12 years is ridiculously long, including exposing himself, licking people’s faces, groping, stalking, public urination, and racist comments. Last October he was fired from a movie over groping allegations. He denied groping anyone but admitted he might have licked some faces.

Dick’s history with law enforcement is almost as long, including an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In 2004, he was arrested for indecent exposure at a McDonald’s. In 2008 he was arrested for drugs and exposing the breasts of a 17-year-old girl. In 2010, he was arrested for groping two people in a bar. In 2014, he was arrested for stealing a necklace.

Last October, Dick was fired from the indie film Raising Buchanan following allegations of sexual harassment against him by multiple people who worked on the set. He was accused of groping individuals’ genitals and licking people.

In March, Dick’s wife was granted a restraining order against him.

