Joss Whedon Pens Resistance Poem: ’Our Rage Is Love. Our State Is United’

Marvel movie director Joss Whedon has an Independence Day holiday message for “the far right” — tweeting to his comrades, he said we are “gonna beat you,” because “our rage is love.”

“Hey Far Right:

Gonna beat you,” Whedon’s battle cry began.

“Not gonna start a war, not gonna shoot you, run you over, threaten your kids,” he added. “Gonna beat you with passionate compassion. With journalism, activism, the Law. With votes.”

The Avengers director concluded by saying, “Your rage is fear. Our rage is love. Our state is united. Happy 4th.”

Whedon has been a loud Hollywood social justice warrior for years, now. But while he exclaimed in his latest tweet that his side offers “compassion” and “love,” only a week ago he was tweeting that foul-mouthed comedienne Samantha Bee was “too kind” when she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.”

In another tweet, the love-filled Whedon wished for President Donald Trump’s death and talked about how much hate is in his own heart. And in another tweet, Whedon exclaimed that agents for our immigration department were like SS Nazis.

That is a lot of love and compassion, there, Mr. Whedon.

Of course, even as he pretends to be a defender of women, Whedon has run afoul of the #MeToo movement after his wife accused him of repeatedly committing adultery and harassing female underlings on his movie sets.

