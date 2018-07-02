Netflix Host Michelle Wolf: Ivanka Trump ‘Like Vaginal Mesh’ — ‘Blood All Over You’

Talk show host Michelle Wolf made a series of obscene remarks about women working in the White House, including comparing First Daughter Ivanka Trump to “herpes” and a “vaginal mesh.”

In the latest episode of her Netflix series, The Break With Michelle Wolf, the stand-up comic urged people not to gratuitously harass members of President Donald Trump’s family or administration but instead use words that are “life alteringly hurtful.”

“You can’t just casually harass these people; you have to insult them specifically,” Wolf said. “Cunt doesn’t hurt them — it’s on their vision board. You have to make sure your words are life-alteringly hurtful.”

The 33-year-old Comedy Central alum made the suggestion in reference to the recent controversy surrounding TBS late-night host Samantha Bee, who called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for failing to challenge her father’s policy on immigration.

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first, call her Tiffany,” Wolf said. “This will devastate her. Then talk to her in terms she’ll understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.’”

Wolf also went after prominent conservative figures from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to EPA head Scott Pruitt to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, but repeatedly belted out new names for Ivanka.

“Oh wait, real quick, I thought of another one for Ivanka,” Wolf said. “‘Ivanka, you’re like that birth control pill Yaz. At first, it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.’”

“Say, ‘Hey girl, do your legs hurt? Because you’ve been running afoul of government ethics all year.’ And that will satisfy you more than it will hurt her, so follow it up with something like, ‘Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration, but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable, and you always show up when we’re about to get fucked.’”

The remarks come weeks after Wolf unloaded on Ivanka during an interview with The Daily Beast, where she argued that she was doing a “terrible job” advising her father, and was in reality “just a pretty little girl.”

Wolf’s real rise to fame started in April after she gave a distasteful comedy routine at the White House Correspondent Association’s annual dinner. As part of her ‘roast,’ Wolf mocked the appearance of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other women working in the Trump administration.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” she said. “Like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

