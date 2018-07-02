Panic! at the Disco Singer Brendon Urie Donates $1 Million to Bring LGBTQ Agenda to America’s Public Schools

Panic! at the Disco (P!ATD) singer Brendon Urie has announced a $1 million donation to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) as well as a partnership with the organization that brings the LGBT agenda in K-12 public schools across the country.

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Pledges One Million Dollars to GLSEN to Support LGBTQ Youth https://t.co/5TRBC1mbYZ — People (@people) June 29, 2018

“For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said, reports People magazine. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”

Everyone deserves a safe + inclusive community. The Highest Hopes Foundation is excited to join forces with @GLSEN, the first of many alliances to come. Together we'll give kids the support they need to create LGBTQ clubs in schools across America ❤️🌈 https://t.co/n4bS0pxvLn https://t.co/XP09znNtxI — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) June 29, 2018

Urie, 31, will donate the $1 million gift through his Highest Hopes Foundation – launched last week. Additionally, P!ATD will donate one dollar to Urie’s foundation for every ticket purchased during its Pray for the Wicked tour in North America.

“Launching the Highest Hopes Foundation with GLSEN as our first cause feels natural to the DNA of P!ATD,” the singer continued, adding:

I am beyond excited to see what we can do together. Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs [Gay Straight Alliances]. Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.

GLSEN acknowledged the donation on its website, stating it plans to use the funds to expand its agenda in more public schools:

With the support of a transformative million-dollar pledge by Brendon Urie’s Highest Hopes Foundation, GLSEN will work to provide resources, training, and support to students creating LGBTQ clubs in their K-12 schools. GLSEN Research shows how LGBTQ youth attending schools with a GSA are less likely to hear anti-LGBTQ remarks, less likely to feel unsafe, less likely to be victimized, and are more likely to report staff intervention when bullying or harassment occurs. About half of LGBTQ youth report having a GSA in their school today. With Brendon’s support, we can help students change that.

Kevin Jennings, the founder of GLSEN, later went on to become former President Barack Obama’s “Safe Schools Czar.”

GLSEN’s website provides K-12 “educator resources” that include an “LGBT-inclusive curriculum” and lesson plans on topics such as how to celebrate “LGBT History Month” in classrooms and “ThinkB4YouSpeak,” a guide to LGBT politically correct language.

A history and English Language Arts lesson – reportedly aligned with the Common Core standards – is offered at GLSEN’s website on the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay young man who was murdered years ago and who is an icon for militant LGBT groups. The story of Shepard’s murder, however, was debunked five years ago by investigative journalist Stephen Jimenez, who discovered that Shepard was not murdered by a stranger because he was gay, but rather by a fellow drug dealer with whom he often had sex.

During the Obama administration, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN began partnering with other LGBT rights groups to promote comprehensive sex education (CSE) programs in public schools. Gender ideology-based CSE programs teach K-12 students about LGBT sex with the assumptions that most adolescents are sexually active and all teen sexual behavior is normal.