Amber Heard Warns Hollywood to Hide ‘Nannies and Landscapers’ from ICE Checkpoint

Actress Amber Heard is coming under heavy fire and being accused of making a “racist” joke on Twitter.

Appearing to take a shot at President Donald Trump and make light of the various Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checkpoints in Los Angeles, Heard took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying, “Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…”

Heard followed up that tweet with another, saying, “Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built.”

Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

I didn’t take long at all before the Justice League actress was being bombarded with users telling her to take down her “racist” tweet.

One user hit Heard, saying, “Not all Hispanics are your house slaves, Amber.”

“I can see where you were going but somewhere along the way you took a wrong turn. Delete this sis,” a user wrote.

“Yikes, great insight into Hollywood’s perspective on immigrants, and it’s quite racist,” another user wrote.

“Wow! Amber Heard is being racist and admitting to breaking the law in a single tweet. There’s no way this comment doesn’t come back to haunt her later on in her career,” said another.

Last week, Heard was among the Hollywood figures, including Lena Dunham, and singer Sia, who protested outside a border facility housing unaccompanied immigrant minors in Texas in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

“Apartheid was legal. Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice,” wrote in an Instagram post.

Heard hasn’t responded to her ICE checkpoint tweet but the social media anger is palpople. After posting an Instagram message, captioned, “Bonjour Paris,” Heard was hit with another round of racism accusations.

“That was a terrible racist comment you made in Twitter. You should apologize now,” an Instagram user wrote.

