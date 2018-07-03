Facebook Blocks Country Band Song ‘I Stand for the Flag’ Because of ‘Political Content’

A country band is crying foul after Facebook approved, then abruptly denied them the ability to use their paid Facebook advertising tools to push out their new song, “I Stand for the Flag,” because Facebook does not like the song’s patriotic message.

On Tuesday, The Wes Cook Band told fans that Facebook denied them the use of the promotional tools they paid to use to advertise their patriotic new song, “I Stand for the Flag,” Fox News reported.

In communications with the social media giant, the band says they were told that Facebook would not let them use the promotional tools because Facebook disapproved of the “political content” of the song.

The song contains lyrics such as: “Don’t care if you’re black or white or who you love, I stand for the Flag, and the Flag stands for all of us.” Another segment notes, “You ain’t gotta pick a side. You can love your fellow man and still have pride.”

The song also features images of Americans of every type and race proudly waving Old Glory. And with that multi-racial content in mind, the band denies that the song is in any way divisive.

“Our song bleeds unity and love of country. It doesn’t see race, color, religion, or political affiliation,” singer Wes Cook told Fox News. “‘I Stand for the Flag’ means I am thankful for the freedoms and opportunities this country gives all citizens, and shows how dependent we all are on each other for the success of our individual American Dream. I believe patriotism is not political.”

The Wes Cook Band has opened for Charlie Daniels and frequently plays for military events.

***Update***

Late Tuesday evening, according to Fox News, Facebook says it has backed down from its decision to ban the song praising the flag.

“We recently announced anyone running ads about political or other major national issues must include a ‘paid for’ label,” a Facebook spokesperson said, per Fox News. “After looking again, we determined that this ad doesn’t need that label. While this is a new policy, and while we won’t ever be perfect, we think knowing who is behind an ad is important, and we’ll continue to work on improving as we roll it out.”

However, it remains to be seen if Facebook has actually fixed the problem or if the social media giant has been in touch with the band at all. Sources close to the matter say Facebook still has not rectified the issue despite its statement admitting it made a mistake and claiming it would reverse that mistake.

