Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Summer Chic in Prada Cashmere, Saint Laurent Shades
First Lady Melania Trump was summer chic when she arrived back at the White House this week in a bubblegum pink cashmere sweater alongside President Donald Trump.
Mrs. Trump put on her runway walk as she landed in Washington, D.C., exiting Air Force One in a made in Italy, Prada soft cashmere sweater, her favorite pair of Saint Laurent faded shades, white cigarette pants, and white pointed flats with buckles.
The Prada sweater retails for $693 and the Saint Laurent shades are already sold out. The ensemble is the second bright and colorful outfit Mrs. Trump has worn in the past few days. For her 2018 summer wardrobe, she has opted for prints, color, mostly Manolo Blahniks (Of course!), and pants.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump cross the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House on July 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House from Bedminster, New Jersey on July 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)
