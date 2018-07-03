Paramount Releases Trailer for Jay Z-Produced Trayvon Martin Doc

Paramount has released a trailer for Jay-Z’s upcoming documentary about Trayvon Martin, whose death led to the rise of Black Lives Matter protest across the United States.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, explores Martin’s life and legacy, after his death in 2012 at the hands of George Zimmerman sparked protests across the country. Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter after claiming that he shot Martin in self-defense.

The six-part series, which was co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby-Nason, will provide home videos, family photos, and news coverage to provide an in-depth look at the story that racial activists describe as the beginning of the divisive Black Lives Matter movement.

The docuseries will also include interviews with individuals close to the case, including Martin’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, family lawyer Benjamin Crump, political commentator Angela Rye, left-wing activist and cable talker Reverend Al Sharpton, author Angela Davis, and NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

In February, Jay-Z made an appearance at the sixth annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk in Florida where he paid tribute to Trayvon Martin.

“We want to make sure that we stand and support and never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here,” the rapper told the crowd. So you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.