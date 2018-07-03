Police are now reportedly probing three additional sexual harassment allegations against actor Kevin Spacey — bringing the number of claims under investigation to six.

London’s Metropolitan Police told TMZ that two men presented allegations against the fired Netflix star in February — the first incident allegedly occurred in Gloucester, England around 2013 and the other in Lambeth in 2008. Subsequently, a third man approached British authorities in April with an allegation stemming from a 1996 incident.

Spacey has been under investigation by Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command office since January, after “an alleged victim went to police claiming he was sexually assaulted in Westminster in 2005. Cops in London were already investigating 2 similar complaints before that,” the entertainment site reports.

London Police are still probing two other allegations against the actor, who worked at The Old Vic theater between 2004 to 2015.

Appearing on Australian television Tuesday, actor Guy Pearce revealed his former colleague had a penchant for touching others on the set of the acclaimed ’90s film L.A. Confidential.

“Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah,” the actor told host Andrew Denton when asked what it was like to work with Spacey, adding “He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

The entertainment world was left shocked after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey last October of inappropriate sexual behavior towards on him as a 14-year-old teenager. Spacey swiftly apologized, yet claimed to have no recollection of the event. The actor blamed “drunken behavior” for any sexual advances he may have made on Rapp and revealed he would be living openly as a gay man.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” a statement from Spacey read. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he continued.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Just days after the controversy made headlines, director Ridley Scott began reshooting all of Spacey’s scenes in the historical drama All the Money in the World. British actor Christopher Plummer took over for Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty.

The next month, Netflix announced it would remove Spacey from the sixth and final season of its political drama House of Cards and halted the release of a Gore Vidal biopic starring and produced by the veteran actor.