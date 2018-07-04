Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Shows Off Her Patriotism in July 4th Luxury
First Lady Melania Trump showed off her American patriotism in a luxury ensemble at President Trump’s 4th of July picnic for U.S. armed service members on the White House South Lawn Wednesday.
Mrs. Trump wore a festive red, white, and blue outfit that featured Ralph Lauren’s “Rivera” gingham evening dress paired with a fierce crimson red leather belt by Alexander McQueen. Mrs. Trump chose matching red Christian Louboutin pointed flats with the look.
The Ralph Lauren dress retails for $2,790 and the McQueen leather belt retails for $537. Nothing says “Happy Independence Day” like a patriotic style moment worn by Mrs. Trump!
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump greet guests during an Independence Day picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
