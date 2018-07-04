Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Shows Off Her Patriotism in July 4th Luxury

First Lady Melania Trump showed off her American patriotism in a luxury ensemble at President Trump’s 4th of July picnic for U.S. armed service members on the White House South Lawn Wednesday.

Mrs. Trump wore a festive red, white, and blue outfit that featured Ralph Lauren’s “Rivera” gingham evening dress paired with a fierce crimson red leather belt by Alexander McQueen. Mrs. Trump chose matching red Christian Louboutin pointed flats with the look.

The Ralph Lauren dress retails for $2,790 and the McQueen leather belt retails for $537. Nothing says “Happy Independence Day” like a patriotic style moment worn by Mrs. Trump!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.