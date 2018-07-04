‘Happy Resistance Day’: Hollywood Apologizes to the World for Trump on the 4th of July

Hollywood stars took to social media to send messages of doom, gloom, and resistance to President Donald Trump in honor of Independence Day.

“To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views — and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed,” wrote former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler. “We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs.”

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore offered a politically-charged message to his six million Twitter followers, “Happy Resistance Day! The revolt continues, some 242 years later. C’mon, people! Let’s finish this!”

Happy Resistance Day!

The revolt continues, some 242 years later.

Some stars like Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney and actress Bette Midler urged their followers to use Independence Day to get politically active and think about the midterm elections.

“Happy 4th of July to @Ocasio2018 & @dsam4a! Celebrate by joining @DemSocialists today!” Delaney wrote.

“It’s the 4th of July. Only 125 more days until the Mid-Term elections. And if it goes the way I hope, THAT will truly be #INDEPENDENCEDAY!!!” Midler said.

Several other celebrities used the day to send messages slamming President Trump’s immigration policies, specifically his enforcement along the southern border.

“On this celebration of this great country’s Independence, let us not forget that there are thousands of little babies that have been ripped from the safety every child deserves, ripped by impulse with absolutely no plan or wherewithal to reunite them,” actor Ron Perlman wrote. “Never forget…”

Below are tweets of a similar sentiment, and other anti-Trump screeds sent from some of Hollywood’s most politically outspoken figures.

The greatest gift we can give to America on her 242nd birthday is the survival of Democracy. The forces of authoritarianism and racism are fighting to destroy it. Now is the time for Patriots to stand up and make our voices heard. We love you America. STAY STRONG!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 4, 2018

On a day where we celebrate the birth of the US, a nation built by immigrants, as well as slaves, I pray for an immigration policy that reflects/protects the hope that made us what we are.

America is only great when we do great things. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 4, 2018

Happy Fourth of You Lie. https://t.co/06jWfyXLB1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! Happy Birthday America! Your President*'s ex-campaign head's in jail and charged, among other things, with conspiracy against you. Your President*'s personal *wink* 'attorney' is in line to face similar charges and guess who's next! Enjoy the fireworks!✊🏾🇺🇸 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 4, 2018

#HappyBirthdayAmerica I have a request as a guy who believes in the principles of our gr8 nation. As you celebrate w/fam&friends please talk about re-committing yourselves to register/think/vote Be counted in local, state &national elections Don’t let the few drive the system pic.twitter.com/JD58ugLbRM — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday [AMERICA]- A Nation of Immigrants 242 Years Young!

As you barbecue with family & friends, remember that however much you might love fireworks, they terrify our dogs & cats, so please protect them in any way you can think of. 🐶🐱🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/kDn7GgSq5j — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! Remember, there is nothing more patriotic than protest. — COMMON (@common) July 4, 2018

On this 4th, I'm reminded that we have veered from the promised path before. We left a trail of tears, counted people as three-fifths, built camps for any who looked like the enemy, and stood silent as countless died of a plague. Yes, love will win. But not without a fight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 4, 2018

got my decorations for tomorrow !! pic.twitter.com/w3JthT5iTB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2018

Progressives, go find a Trump supporting friend–the one you haven't spoken to since November of 2016–and give him or her a hug. Trumpies, find a "liberal snowflake" friend and do the same. Just for today, let's all be Americans. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2018

We can actually Live up to our National Anthem!!! I Have Faith! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️! Happy Independence Day!! Now All we have to do Is treat every human being with Dignity and Respect! While also thinking in an independent way! 🙏🏼 #lifeisaparadox. #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/ICAjUv2m08 — Madonna (@Madonna) July 4, 2018

Spent my Fourth arguing about America in France just like Thomas goddamned Jefferson. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 4, 2018

