‘Happy Resistance Day’: Hollywood Apologizes to the World for Trump on the 4th of July

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Overture/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Hollywood stars took to social media to send messages of doom, gloom, and resistance to President Donald Trump in honor of Independence Day.

“To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views — and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed,” wrote former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler. “We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs.”

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore offered a politically-charged message to his six million Twitter followers, “Happy Resistance Day! The revolt continues, some 242 years later. C’mon, people! Let’s finish this!”

Some stars like Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney and actress Bette Midler urged their followers to use Independence Day to get politically active and think about the midterm elections.

“Happy 4th of July to @Ocasio2018 & @dsam4a! Celebrate by joining @DemSocialists today!” Delaney wrote.

“It’s the 4th of July. Only 125 more days until the Mid-Term elections. And if it goes the way I hope, THAT will truly be #INDEPENDENCEDAY!!!” Midler said.

Several other celebrities used the day to send messages slamming President Trump’s immigration policies, specifically his enforcement along the southern border.

“On this celebration of this great country’s Independence, let us not forget that there are thousands of little babies that have been ripped from the safety every child deserves, ripped by impulse with absolutely no plan or wherewithal to reunite them,” actor Ron Perlman wrote. “Never forget…”

Below are tweets of a similar sentiment, and other anti-Trump screeds sent from some of Hollywood’s most politically outspoken figures.

