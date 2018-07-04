Seth Meyers Mocks Trump With Fake Independence Day Video

Late Night funnyman Seth Meyers has again mocked President Donald Trump, this time releasing a video depicting him reading ridiculous statements about America’s founding and independence.

Myer’s fictitious book, entitled President Donald J. Trump’s Salute to America’s Independence, covers the basic history of the Revolutionary War with Trump-related references such as his enjoyment of Diet Coke, his hairstyle and the use of the Twitter account.

“Patrick Henry famously tweeted, ‘Give me liberty, or give me death,’” a narrator impersonating President Trump says. “That was a long time ago. Way before they gave you 280 characters.”

One segment mentions Benedict Arnold, a traitor who defected to the British army, who the narrator describes as one of his “favorite breakfasts.”

“I have it every time I eat at Trump Tower Bar and Grill, one of the highest-end restaurants in a tower in New York City,” he says.

Another page in the fake book involves Trump admitting that although he knows little about Britain’s King George III, he likes the title of “King” and proposes changing his name to King Donald.

Meyers is one of many late-night comedians whose material regularly takes aim at the Trump administration. Last month, the NBC talker described the Trump administration’s immigration policy as “monstrous” and called for any elected official failing to denounce it to “resign in disgrace.”

On Wednesday, Trump released his own Independence Day message, where he praised the “noble sacrifice” made by members of U.S military.

“Let us never forget that our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes,” he said. “And let us share the grateful heart of our nation with every veteran and member of the United States Armed Forces. Truly special people.”

