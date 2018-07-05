Neil Young Slams Trump over Immigration During July 4th Concert

Aging rocker Neil Young went on the attack against President Donald Trump’s administration, over its immigration and border enforcement.

The Canadian singer spoke out during a concert Wednesday evening at Detroit’s Fox Theatre where he introduced the Buffalo Springfield tune, “I Am a Child,” saying that immigrant children “are in the United States of America” already. “A lot of people are looking at that,” he added from the stage, according to Billboard.

The “Heart of Gold” singer refrained from injecting too much politics into his concert, but at another point, during the night he added “Are you ready for the country, because it’s time to go,” into his song “Are You Ready for the Country?”

Despite not digressing over much on Wednesday, the rocker is well known for launching into political diatribes.

As Billboard noted, only a few months ago Young called Trump’s policies a “fucking mess.”

“It’s a fucking mess. [Trump] is bent on destroying the environment. He has absolutely no knowledge of what’s real. He’s decided because he doesn’t believe in science he can lead the country with no regards for science and recklessness,” Young told Billboard in March. “All the stuff he’s changed…the other tasteless shit he does, it’s not important compared to those other things. I don’t know how America is sleeping through this.”

Young also called Trump a “lowlife” and an “animal” who has plunged the United States into crisis.

“I don’t see how it can go on,” Young said of the Trump presidency. “The man — Trump, the president of the United States — is a mess. He has no balls. He hasn’t got one ball. He literally has nothing. All the bravado, all the you’re fired, you’re fired, all that shit, he doesn’t have the balls to look anybody in the face and tell them anything.”

Young has criticized Trump repeatedly since the president first threw his hat into the political ring. In fact, Young was also furious that Trump’s campaign did not get permission to use his song “Rockn’ in the Free World,” during the launch of Trump’s presidential campaign in June of 2015.

Young will next play at the Real at the Festival d’ete de Québec on July 6.

