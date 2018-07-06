Chris Brown Arrested for Felony Battery After Florida Concert

Pop star Chris Brown was arrested in Florida Thursday following a concert for an outstanding warrant for felony battery.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available. Brown was performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach when he was put into handcuffs by officers who were waiting for him, TMZ reported. Brown is currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend pop superstar Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge ordered Brown in February of 2017 to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she accused him of physically abusing and threatening her.

The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Tran and not attempt to contact her after she wrote in court filings that Brown had repeatedly threatened her.

Tran also accused the singer of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs. Her filing does not offer any additional specifics or note if she reported the events to police.

The troubled star also has a history of criticizing President Donald Trump.

In August of 2017, Brown blasted President Donald Trump on social media after the president made jokes about reprimanding deadly MS-13 gang members.

President Trump asked law enforcement not to act “too nice” when apprehending gang members who committed violent crimes.

Although President Trump’s comments were met with laughter, Brown was outraged.

“WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FU–?????! HE GIVING POLICE MORE RIGHT TO FU– UP YOUNG BLACK MEN!!” the singer wrote in a foulmouthed Instagram post.

Branding President Trump’s remarks “crazy,” the “Royalty” singer lectured “this is not how u make peace or any kind of help. Please wake up people!”

In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram in May 2016, Brown urged his followers planning on protesting Donald Trump rallies to travel in large groups to better protect themselves against possible violence.

“Man, this sh–t is getting crazy. Black people getting assaulted at fucking rallies where you’re supposed to talk at,” Brown exclaimed. “What you need to start doing — all these black people, go together 40, 50 deep!”

“See what they do then,” the embattled entertained later adding “Keep touching us, motherfucker!”

According to reports, Brown captioned the explosive video: “Fuck Trump and fuck the pigs. To see this evil shit is so wrong! God will have his revenge! Trust me!”

The Associated Press and United Press International contributed to this report.