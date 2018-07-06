‘Let’s Enjoy This’: Hollywood Celebrates ‘Enemy of Nature’ Scott Pruitt Resignation

Scores of prominent Hollywood figures celebrated the resignation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday, with many denouncing him as the worst person ever to serve in that office.

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation, praising the “outstanding job” he had done for the agency. He also confirmed that Pruitt’s Deputy Andrew Wheeler will take over the role from Monday.

Pruitt’s management of the EPA enraged many left-wing activists for his attempts to cut environmental regulations he was seen as a key figure in the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

His tenure was also plagued by controversies surrounding his spending habits and alleged misuse of office. However, Trump denied that any “final straw” had led to his resignation.

“We’ve gotten rid of record-breaking regulations and it’s been really GOOD,” he said of the EPA under Pruitt’s leadership. “You know, obviously the controversies with Scott, but within the agency we were extremely happy.”

Coupled with the delight of many Democratic politicians, Hollywood figures including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Seth MacFarlane, Kathy Griffin, Mark Hamill, Rob Reiner and Chelsea Handler all took to Twitter to express their delight at his resignation.

“It’s about time time. He will go down in history books the worst EPA Administrator we’ve ever had,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

“Tillerson was an old Fossil Fuel Water Buffalo. But a rich one, who didn’t seem out to binge on his perks,” Actor Alec Baldwin fumed. “Pruitt was/is a lying, money-grabbing, enemy of Nature itself. Let’s enjoy this.”

It's about time time. He will go down in history books the worst EPA Administrator we've ever had. https://t.co/jnyazIbtyo — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 5, 2018

Scott Pruitt, you will not be missed. Sincerely, all forms of animal and plant life. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 5, 2018

Pruitt OUT. Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/jbIi30buHC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 5, 2018

Tillerson was an old Fossil Fuel Water Buffalo. But a rich one, who didn’t seem out to binge on his perks. Pruitt was/is a lying, money-grabbing, enemy of Nature itself. Let’s enjoy this. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 6, 2018

Good luck, Scott Pruitt. I recommend a good SPF while standing in line at the unemployment office in 95 degree heat in Washington, DC. The perfect weather for Scott Pruitt to walk home and get burned twice today. Maybe your wife can get you a job. You’re an asshole. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 5, 2018

The second most corrupt person in Trump’s administration just resigned. Now let’s get the biggest Swamp Thing outta there. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 5, 2018

Scott has done an outstanding job spending $3M on his Personal Security Detail-$43K Phone Booth $5700K Door Locks $1500 Fountain Pens while rolling back vital environmental protection laws & his future as manager of his wife's new Chik-Fil-A is very bright! pic.twitter.com/cgt3VaTbdV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 5, 2018

And BTW, #ScottPruit just resigned!! There is a God, and he/she loves this Planet!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2018

Good riddance. But does anyone doubt his replacement will be a first team all creep member? https://t.co/lX4bz8lVGp — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 5, 2018

EPA Head Pruitt resigned because of "unrelenting attacks." Did he think we were going to be "civil" to him after all he's done? — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 6, 2018

I think most of us agree that Scott Pruitt should pay back the money he stole but ALL of us agree that he can keep the used Trump mattress. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) July 5, 2018

BREAKING: Disgraced former EPA Chief Scott Pruitt signs @RealJamesWoods. — (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) July 5, 2018

Ok. Cool. Now, how do we get our money back? And where's the punishment to discourage this behavior going forward? https://t.co/ybkrpXExfQ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 5, 2018

Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out, @EPAScottPruitt. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 5, 2018

Pruitt is now the fourth Trump administration cabinet member to resign or be removed from office. Others to have left their role include Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

