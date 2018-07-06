‘Let’s Enjoy This’: Hollywood Celebrates ‘Enemy of Nature’ Scott Pruitt Resignation

Scores of prominent Hollywood figures celebrated the resignation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday, with many denouncing him as the worst person ever to serve in that office.

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation, praising the “outstanding job” he had done for the agency. He also confirmed that Pruitt’s Deputy Andrew Wheeler will take over the role from Monday.

Pruitt’s management of the EPA enraged many left-wing activists for his attempts to cut environmental regulations he was seen as a key figure in the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

His tenure was also plagued by controversies surrounding his spending habits and alleged misuse of office. However, Trump denied that any “final straw” had led to his resignation.

“We’ve gotten rid of record-breaking regulations and it’s been really GOOD,” he said of the EPA under Pruitt’s leadership. “You know, obviously the controversies with Scott, but within the agency we were extremely happy.” 

Coupled with the delight of many Democratic politicians, Hollywood figures including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Seth MacFarlane, Kathy Griffin, Mark Hamill, Rob Reiner and Chelsea Handler all took to Twitter to express their delight at his resignation.

“It’s about time time. He will go down in history books the worst EPA Administrator we’ve ever had,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

“Tillerson was an old Fossil Fuel Water Buffalo. But a rich one, who didn’t seem out to binge on his perks,” Actor Alec Baldwin fumed. “Pruitt was/is a lying, money-grabbing, enemy of Nature itself. Let’s enjoy this.”

Pruitt is now the fourth Trump administration cabinet member to resign or be removed from office. Others to have left their role include Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

