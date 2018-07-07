Michael Douglas: ‘Our Globe is Disintegrating’

Actor Michael Douglas believes that his latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp will give people joy at a time when the world is “disintegrating.”

In an interview with Fox News, the two-time Academy-Award winner claimed that the film, which is a sequel to the 2015 Marvel film Ant-Man, would provide an antidote to the political division currently sweeping the country.

“Being in a movie like this is universally loved and appreciated in a time where our globe is disintegrating and getting so divisive and all of this — to have people around the world you know, love a movie, it really makes me happy to be a part of this industry,” Douglas explained.

The film, which also stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is the first time that Douglas has worked with actress and Michelle Pfeiffer as well as CGI green screen technology.

“I’ve never done a green screen CGI movie before the last one in my life. I’ve got a whole new appreciation about acting when there’s nothing there, you know,” he said. “[I’m] realizing now that I took it for granted, but I’ve had a few scenes in this one where I’m going into the Quantum Realm.”

“[Working with Michelle Pfieffer] was on my bucket list,” he added. “I didn’t anticipate that we could work together. It looked like we worked together 40 years ago, but I was a happy camper. I can cross that one off.”

Unlike many Hollywood actors, Douglas has provided few of his own insights into the “divisive” times that he says America is experiencing. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, Douglas revealed in an interview with Good Morning Britain that he was a “Democrat by life” while arguing that Hillary Clinton would be a “spectacular president.”

In January, the 73-year-old Wall Street star was forced to issue a pre-emptive denial of a sexual harassment allegation that he masturbated in front of a female staffer over 30 year’s ago.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.