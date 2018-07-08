Bill Maher Offers Mitt Romney $1 Million to Oust Donald Trump

Liberal comedian Bill Maher says he would give former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney $1 million to take over the United States from President Donald Trump.

In his latest HBO comedy special, Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma, the HBO host said that as well as giving $1 million, he would also turn to Mormonism to see Romney in charge.

“I would gladly give Romney $1M tomorrow if he would take over America. Swear to god!” Maher said. “I will become a Mormon, how about that?”

“Although honestly, doesn’t everything about [Trump] scream microdick?” he continued. “The bragging, and the buildings with my name on it! And the debates. He was talking about his dick at the debates! That guy is president.”

The 62-year-old also took aim at various members of President Trump’s cabinet, calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions “a Confederate soldier,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as “mentally challenged” and Vice President Mike Pence as a “loathsome Christian hypocrite.”

“[Democrats] just gotta win; we cannot blow more elections,” he warned. “So, next time, a little more about ‘We’re going to bring your jobs back’ and a little less about ‘We’re going to make you pee next to a guy in a dress.'”

Maher, who was a vociferous supporter of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, now dedicates most of his airtime to railing against and mocking the Trump presidency. Last month, he outlined his hope that America experiences an economic recession to help remove Trump from office.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy,” he said during an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. “So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy.”

