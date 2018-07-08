Chelsea Handler’s Latest Conspiracy: ‘Putin Won Our Election For’ Trump

Former Netflix TV host Chelsea Handler slammed President Donald Trump after he celebrated a recent court win over the Democrat National Committee and its “Russia collusion” allegations.

President Trump took to Twitter this week and announced on he “Just won lawsuit filed by the DNC and a bunch of Democrat crazies trying to claim the Trump Campaign (and others), colluded with Russia.” Trump then added, “They haven’t figured out that this was an excuse for them losing the election!”

The president was referring to a lawsuit brought against him by the Democrat National Committee that a federal court dismissed on Tuesday. Critics slammed Trump for saying he “won” the suit because the suit was not dismissed on the merits of the collusion claim. Instead, it was dismissed for having no standing in D.C. and because there was no “personal jurisdiction over defendants.”

Supporters, though, noted that having a lawsuit thrown out of court is as good as a win, so the president’s terminology does not matter. Further, the actual judgment, while dismissing the case without prejudice, also notes that the case is a dead letter in the proper jurisdiction of New York, too, meaning the case is a win for the president.

Facts, though, don’t appear to matter to Chelsea Handler who jumped to Twitter to insist that Trump should just “shut up” about collusion charges if he thinks they “have no merit.”

“If none of this has any merit, why don’t you just shut the fuck up about it, already? Putin won our election for you, and you are so dumb, you think it’s because you’re friends. Even blackmailing feels friendly to you,” Handler tweeted.

If none of this has any merit, why don’t you just shut the fuck up about it, already? Putin won our election for you and you are so dumb, you think it’s because you’re friends. Even blackmailing feels friendly to you. https://t.co/ODgx5MTisb — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 7, 2018

Despite various investigations, some entering the two-year mark, no evidence has yet emerged that Donald Trump or his campaign “colluded” with any Russian official to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.