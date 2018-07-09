Actor Ike Barinholtz: Stephen Miller Should’ve Been Served ‘Tainted’ Sushi

Actor Ike Barinholtz tweeted Monday that White House senior advisor Stephen Miller should have been served sushi rubbed near restaurant workers’ genitals.
“I’ll say it: this is WRONG. They should NOT have cursed out Stephen Miller. They should have rubbed each piece of his sushi on their taint and then served it to that goblin with a friendly smile,” Barinholtz wrote, indirectly commenting on a report from the Washington Post regarding an incident in which Miller was harassed by a bartender following a sushi order pickup.
Last month Barinholtz called President Trump and Miller “war criminals” over their strong immigration enforcement policies.
After being cursed at by the aforementioned bartender, Miller threw away his food order.
The Washington Post wrote:
One night, after Miller ordered $80 of takeout sushi from a restaurant near his apartment, a bartender followed him into the street and shouted, “Stephen!” When Miller turned around, the bartender raised both middle fingers and cursed at him, according to an account Miller has shared with White House colleagues.
Outraged, Miller threw the sushi away, he later told his colleagues.
The Washington Post did not speculate on concerns Miller may have regarding the safety or hygiene of his food order.
BuzzFeed News reportedly sought comment from sushi restaurants near Miller’s apartment: “BuzzFeed News contacted two sushi restaurants near Miller’s apartment, to see if they knew anything about the alleged incident. Neither commented.”
Breitbart News compiled a list of violent and harassing incidents directed towards supporters of President Donald Trump, including the following events targeting current and former Trump administration officials:
- July 9, 2018: Trump senior aide Stephen Miller harassed on street by angry bartender.
- July 9, 2018: Motorists scream curse words at Sean Spicer in his yard.
- July 9, 2018: Trump senior aide Kellyanne Conway harassed in grocery store.
- July 7, 2018: Steve Bannon harassed at bookstore; police called.
- July 3, 2018: EPA head Scott Pruitt harassed at restaurant.
- June 26, 2018: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao harassed at home by protesters.
- June 25, 2018: Burned animal carcass left on Trump staffer’s porch.
- June 25, 2018: After refusing to serve Sarah Sanders and the family, we learn a restaurant owner then organized a mob to harass Sanders’ family at a nearby restaurant.
- June 22, 2018: Sarah Sanders and her family booted out of restaurant by left-wing owner.
- June 22, 2016: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed by protesters outside her private home.
- June 21, 2018: White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller heckled and harassed at restaurant.
- June 19, 2018: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed out of restaurant.
