Actor Ike Barinholtz: Stephen Miller Should’ve Been Served ‘Tainted’ Sushi

Actor Ike Barinholtz tweeted Monday that White House senior advisor Stephen Miller should have been served sushi rubbed near restaurant workers’ genitals.

“I’ll say it: this is WRONG. They should NOT have cursed out Stephen Miller. They should have rubbed each piece of his sushi on their taint and then served it to that goblin with a friendly smile,” Barinholtz wrote, indirectly commenting on a report from the Washington Post regarding an incident in which Miller was harassed by a bartender following a sushi order pickup.

I’ll say it: this is WRONG. They should NOT have cursed out Stephen Miller. They should have rubbed each piece of his sushi on their taint and then served it to that goblin with a friendly smile https://t.co/6VdJhz9g6V — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 9, 2018

Last month Barinholtz called President Trump and Miller “war criminals” over their strong immigration enforcement policies.

After being cursed at by the aforementioned bartender, Miller threw away his food order.

The Washington Post wrote:

One night, after Miller ordered $80 of takeout sushi from a restaurant near his apartment, a bartender followed him into the street and shouted, “Stephen!” When Miller turned around, the bartender raised both middle fingers and cursed at him, according to an account Miller has shared with White House colleagues. Outraged, Miller threw the sushi away, he later told his colleagues.

The Washington Post did not speculate on concerns Miller may have regarding the safety or hygiene of his food order.

BuzzFeed News reportedly sought comment from sushi restaurants near Miller’s apartment: “BuzzFeed News contacted two sushi restaurants near Miller’s apartment, to see if they knew anything about the alleged incident. Neither commented.”

